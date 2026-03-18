Elijah Harkless News: Not starting Wednesday
Harkless won't start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
With Ace Bailey (concussion) back in the lineup, Harkless will move to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
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