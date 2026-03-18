Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Harkless won't start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Ace Bailey (concussion) back in the lineup, Harkless will move to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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