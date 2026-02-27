Elijah Harkless News: Posts 11 points over 21 minutes

Harkless supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-118 loss to New Orleans.

The Jazz will likely keep Harkless with the parent club for at least another week, and his tenure could be permanent, as the UNLV product has 40 more games of eligibility under his current deal. The recent hamstring injury appears to be a non-issue, and he'll likely see significant minutes if Keyonte George's ankle injury persists.