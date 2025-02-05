Elijah Harkless News: Recalled from G League on Wednesday

The Jazz are recalling Harkless from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Lauri Markkanen out with a back issue, Utah has called up Harkless as a reserve option ahead of Wednesday's game against the Warriors. The 25-year-old has logged 15.0 minutes per game over nine appearances with the Jazz this year, so he may get some court time against Golden State in his first game back with the parent club.