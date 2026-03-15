Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Harkless will start Sunday's game against the Kings.

Harkless will make his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, he averaged 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest. Harkless has logged 20-plus minutes in each of his last three appearances, scoring in double figures in two of those three games.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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