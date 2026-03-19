Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Harkless will start Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

The Jazz will be without multiple key contributors in the second leg of this back-to-back set, including Keyonte George (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring), opening the door for Harkless to join the first unit. As a starter this season (three games), the two-way player has averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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