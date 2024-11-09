Elijah Hughes News: Adds 22 bench points

Hughes recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one blocks over 22 minutes during Saturday's 120-83 win over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Hughes led the Cleveland bench in scoring by scorching the nets for five made triples. Expect the Syracuse product to see plenty of action within the Charge's rotation this season if he continues to produce at this level consistently.