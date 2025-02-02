Elijah Hughes News: Mixed results off bench

Hughes recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hughes has scored in double figures in four straight and nine of the last 10 games, but he continues to be inefficient. Across 28 G League appearances this season, he's averaging 14.5 points while shooting only 38.3 percent from the field.