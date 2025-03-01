Elijah Hughes News: Posts strong final line

Hughes produced 26 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 123-115 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Hughes caught fire from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 21 of his 26 points from deep. He continues to be a consistent source of production with the Charge, averaging 16.6 points in 29.6 minutes per game (21 appearances) during the regular season.