Elijah Hughes headshot

Elijah Hughes News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Hughes played 35 minutes Monday during the Charge's 116-109 loss to Iowa and totaled 21 points (7-21 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Hughes had a solid outing Monday, finishing second on the team in points scored despite the loss. However, he still struggled offensively at times, shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep in addition to racking up four turnovers.

Elijah Hughes
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
