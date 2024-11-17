Elijah Hughes News: Provides spark off bench

Hughes collected 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-96 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Hughes led the bench unit in scoring and also turned in a solid effort on the boards. He's come off the bench in all four appearances this season but continues to see plenty of opportunities to make an impact, averaging 25.5 minutes per game.