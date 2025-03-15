Elijah Hughes News: Provides spark off bench

Hughes (neck) tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Hughes returned to action Friday after missing the Charge's previous outing due to a neck injury. Despite coming off the bench, Hughes posted a team-high plus-15 point differential.