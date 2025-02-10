Elijah Hughes News: Scores 28 points in loss
Hughes posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Hughes has made 10 field goals, including at least six three-pointers, and scored 26 or more points in three straight games. Across 31 G League appearances, Hughes has averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.
Elijah Hughes
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now