Elijah Hughes News: Scores 28 points in loss

Hughes posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Hughes has made 10 field goals, including at least six three-pointers, and scored 26 or more points in three straight games. Across 31 G League appearances, Hughes has averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.