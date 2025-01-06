Fantasy Basketball
Elijah Hughes headshot

Elijah Hughes News: Shines off bench in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Hughes recorded 32 points (10-24 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's loss to Capital City.

Hughes led the Charge in several stats in this game, from minutes played to points scored and shots taken, among others. This strong outing came out of nowhere, though, as he had scored 12 points combined over his previous two regular-season outings.

Elijah Hughes
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
