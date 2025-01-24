Elijah Hughes News: Totals 17 points off bench

Hughes (illness) registered 17 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes Thursday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 112-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Hughes led his team in bench scoring despite struggling from the field. He's been a strong contributor for the Charge of late, putting up 17 points in three of his last four appearances.