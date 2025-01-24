Elijah Hughes News: Totals 17 points off bench
Hughes (illness) registered 17 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes Thursday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 112-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Hughes led his team in bench scoring despite struggling from the field. He's been a strong contributor for the Charge of late, putting up 17 points in three of his last four appearances.
Elijah Hughes
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now