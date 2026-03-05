Elijah Pemberton News: Healthy in G League

Pemberton (eye) logged zero points (0-1 FG), one assist and one rebound in three minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Pemberton's status is worth noting after he sat out Monday's meeting with Rip City due to an eye injury. The 28-year-old has totaled 15 minutes across three appearances for the Iowa Wolves thus far this year, so his presence shouldn't have a noticeable effect on the rotation.