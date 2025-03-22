Emanuel Miller Injury: Misses G League game with illness

Miller was inactive Friday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 114-101 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes due to an illness.

Miller has made just one appearance for Chicago since signing a two-way deal in late December, spending most of his time in the G League. However, he has struggled with his efficiency in the G League, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range over 40 total appearances between Windy City and the Texas Legends.