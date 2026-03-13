Emanuel Miller Injury: Sidelined Thursday

Miller didn't play in Thursday's 122-119 G League win over the Texas Legends due to an undisclosed issue.

Miller has started four games in March but is now at risk of missing a longer period, while the exact reason for his absence remains unclear. This represents a blow to the G League Spurs, as the two-way player has yet to feature for the parent club since his arrival Feb. 23. If he's forced to remain out of the action, his place in Austin's rotation might continue to be taken by Stanley Umude in upcoming matchups.