Emanuel Miller Injury: Sidelined Thursday in G League
Miller didn't play Thursday in the G League Austin Spurs' 122-119 win over the Texas Legends due to an undisclosed issue.
Since signing a two-way deal with San Antonio on Feb. 23, Miller has yet to debut for the NBA team but has been a fixture in the Austin lineup. Through six games with Austin, Miller has averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest.
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