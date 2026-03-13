Emanuel Miller Injury: Sidelined Thursday in G League

Miller didn't play Thursday in the G League Austin Spurs' 122-119 win over the Texas Legends due to an undisclosed issue.

Since signing a two-way deal with San Antonio on Feb. 23, Miller has yet to debut for the NBA team but has been a fixture in the Austin lineup. Through six games with Austin, Miller has averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest.