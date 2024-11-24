Emanuel Miller News: Dishes out five assists in G League
Miller totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 119-91 loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Miller looked a bit shaky shooting the ball but didn't have any trouble distributing, as he dished out a season-high five assists. The opportunities have been there for the 24-year-old, who is averaging 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.6 minutes across five games this season.
Emanuel Miller
Free Agent
