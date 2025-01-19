Emanuel Miller News: Drops 25 points vs. Westchester

Miller (hip) totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes Saturday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 143-110 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Miller missed about one week while on the mend from a right hip issue, but he proved his health Saturday with a strong all-around performance. He's put up 20-plus points in back-to-back appearances and has managed to contribute across the board during this brief hot stretch.