Emanuel Miller News: Efficient performance versus Boom

Miller produced 31 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-120 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Miller exceeded 30 points for the second time this season, in addition to a strong defensive outing during this matchup. Despite serving under a two-way contract, Miller has yet to play at the NBA level since joining Cleveland in late January. However, he has made two starts for the Charge over the last three games and could remain valuable in G League play going forward.