Emanuel Miller headshot

Emanuel Miller News: Lands two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:35am

Miller agreed to a two-way contract with the Bulls on Friday, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has made 16 appearances for the G League's Texas Legends this season, averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.5 minutes. As a two-way player, Miller should have a chance to make his NBA debut with the Bulls at some point this season, though he'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League with Chicago's affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Emanuel Miller
Chicago Bulls
