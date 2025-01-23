Emanuel Miller News: Leads Windy City with 24 points

Miller finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-92 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Miller was one of the lone bright spots for Windy City, as he was the only player to reach the 20-point threshold on his club. He's now put up 23 or more points in three of his last four appearances.