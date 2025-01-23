Emanuel Miller News: Leads Windy City with 24 points
Miller finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-92 loss to the Long Island Nets.
Miller was one of the lone bright spots for Windy City, as he was the only player to reach the 20-point threshold on his club. He's now put up 23 or more points in three of his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now