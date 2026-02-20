Emanuel Miller headshot

Emanuel Miller News: Let go by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

The Cavaliers waived Miller on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The move corresponds with the Cavaliers signing Darius Brown to a two-way contract. Miller was acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline from Chicago in a three-team deal that also included Sacramento. He has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season in the G League and could remain with the Cavaliers' organization as a member of the Charge.

