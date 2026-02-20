Emanuel Miller News: Let go by Cleveland
The Cavaliers waived Miller on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The move corresponds with the Cavaliers signing Darius Brown to a two-way contract. Miller was acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline from Chicago in a three-team deal that also included Sacramento. He has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season in the G League and could remain with the Cavaliers' organization as a member of the Charge.
Emanuel Miller
Free Agent
