Emanuel Miller News: Nears double-double in G League

Miller racked up 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 37 minutes Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-86 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Miller came two rebounds shy of recording a double-double in Thursday's loss to Motor City. The 24-year-old forward has played well in the G League during the 2024-25 campaign, with six double-doubles to his credit, averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for Windy City.