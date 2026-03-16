Emanuel Miller News: Returns to action in G League

Miller (undisclosed) recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 12 rebounds across 28 minutes Sunday in the G League Austin Spurs' 106-104 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Miller had previously missed Austin's three-point win over the Texas Legends on Thursday due to an unspecified issue, but he was back in action Sunday without any restrictions. The 25-year-old is still waiting to make his San Antonio debut since signing a two-way deal with the organization shortly after the All-Star break, but he's averaging 12.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes per game through his first seven outings with Austin.