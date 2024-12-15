Emanuel Miller News: Scores 26 points versus Birmingham

Miller totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 43 minutes Saturday during Texas' 107-98 win over the Squadron.

Miller led the Legends in both rebounds and steals and finished second in points scored while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The 24-year-old also continued his hot streak as he's now scored a combined 57 points across his last two games played.