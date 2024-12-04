Fantasy Basketball
Emanuel Miller headshot

Emanuel Miller News: Scores 32 points against Capitanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Miller registered 32 points (12-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 108-92 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Miller stood out with a game-high and season-high scoring total while recording his third double-double of the current G League campaign. He's in good form after averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over his last four starts.

