Emanuel Miller News: Stays hot in G League

Miller recorded 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-107 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After not scoring more than 20 points in his first five G League appearances, Miller has reached that feat in four of his last five games. Over his previous three appearances, Miller has been red-hot from deep, going 12-for-20.