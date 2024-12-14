Emanuel Miller News: Team-high 31 points in G League

Miller registered 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 42 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After going 10-for-29 from the field over his last two games, Miller exploded for his second outing with at least 30 points this season. He also tied his season high with three blocks and grabbed at least eight boards for the seventh time across 13 G League appearances.