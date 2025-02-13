Emmitt Matthews Injury: Sidelined with ankle sprain
Matthews didn't play in Wednesday's game against the G League Indiana Mad Ants due to a right ankle sprain.
Matthews presumably suffered the injury in his team's previous matchup Monday against Indiana, as he was held scoreless in three minutes. He averages 12.0 minutes per game, so Nikola Djurisic and Joey Hauser could pick up a few extra minutes if Matthews' absence extends.
Emmitt Matthews
Free Agent
