Emmitt Matthews News: Active Wednesday
Matthews didn't play in Wednesday's 130-117 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars due to a coach's decision.
Matthews hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a right ankle sprain, and while he was included on the active roster for Wednesday's contest, he didn't suit up. His next chance to play for the Skyhawks will come Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Emmitt Matthews
Free Agent
