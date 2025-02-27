Fantasy Basketball
Emmitt Matthews News: Active Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Matthews didn't play in Wednesday's 130-117 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars due to a coach's decision.

Matthews hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a right ankle sprain, and while he was included on the active roster for Wednesday's contest, he didn't suit up. His next chance to play for the Skyhawks will come Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

