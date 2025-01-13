Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates Injury: Listed as out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 3:19pm

Bates (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Bates is still managing a knee injury and is listed as out for the Cavaliers' matchup against the Pacers on Tuesday, but he figures to spend the majority of his time in the G League going forward. His next chance to play for the Cleveland Charge arrives Sunday against the Motor City Cruise.

Emoni Bates
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now