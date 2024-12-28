Emoni Bates News: Drops 30 in G League

Bates posted 30 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Making his fourth G League appearance of the campaign, Bates exploded for season-high marks in points, made field goals and made three-pointers. He's averaging 15.5 points while shooting 41.4 percent from deep.