Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates News: Gets run in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 1:11pm

Bats (personal) played the final 2:11 of Wednesday's 124-105 win over the Knicks, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

The two-way player made a cameo for the Cavaliers in garbage time. It was his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since March 16, as he had previously been tending to a personal matter. Bates will be available for the Cavaliers for the remainder of the regular season. Still, he won't be eligible to suit up in the playoffs unless he's upgraded to a standard contract.

Emoni Bates
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
