Emoni Bates News: Goes off in G League

Bates produced 31 points (9-20 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes Wednesday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 149-144 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Bates is now averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game over 18 appearances for the Charge on the season. The 21-year-old is in his second season on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but he's been limited to just 22 total career appearances at the NBA level.