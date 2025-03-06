Emoni Bates News: Goes off vs. Osceola

Bates produced 31 points (9-20 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 149-144 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Bates wasn't shy from beyond the arc, where he added 21 of his 31 points. He also showcased his playmaking ability by dishing out six assists, his best mark of the G League regular season. Bates is averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assist through 15 regular-season appearances.