Emoni Bates News: Inefficient in loss

Bates had 16 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Greensboro.

The Charge suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 G League regular season, and while Bates posted a solid stat line, the lack of efficiency was an issue since he needed 20 shots to score 16 points. Bates is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor in four regular-season contests.