Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Bates (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Bates hasn't suited up for the Cavaliers since Feb. 12 while playing for the G League's Cleveland Charge. However, he missed the end of the Charge's season due to personal reasons. The 21-year-old finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals across 31.0 minutes per game over 23 appearances.

Emoni Bates
Cleveland Cavaliers
