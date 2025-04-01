Emoni Bates News: Not listed on injury report
Bates (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Bates hasn't suited up for the Cavaliers since Feb. 12 while playing for the G League's Cleveland Charge. However, he missed the end of the Charge's season due to personal reasons. The 21-year-old finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals across 31.0 minutes per game over 23 appearances.
