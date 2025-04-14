Emoni Bates News: Notches 25 points
Bates closed Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime loss to the Pacers with 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 42 minutes.
Cleveland had already claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference a while back, so they opted to rest most of their rotation Sunday. That allowed Bates to see extended run, and the second-year forward responded with multiple career highs. Bates made just 10 appearances in the regular season, averaging 3.7 points in 7.5 minutes per contest.
