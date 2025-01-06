Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates News: Struggles from field in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Bates notched three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Capital City.

Bates might be signed to a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but this kind of outing suggests he's still not ready to see consistent minutes at the NBA level. He's expected to play most of the 2024-25 campaign with the Charge, especially with the Cavaliers being a contending team in the Eastern Conference.

Emoni Bates
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now