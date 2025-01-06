Emoni Bates News: Struggles from field in G League

Bates notched three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Capital City.

Bates might be signed to a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but this kind of outing suggests he's still not ready to see consistent minutes at the NBA level. He's expected to play most of the 2024-25 campaign with the Charge, especially with the Cavaliers being a contending team in the Eastern Conference.