Enrique Freeman News: Back in rotation Friday
Freeman finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across 11 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to Orlando.
Freeman suited up for the first time in the past 32 games, albeit for a brief appearance. With the Pacers' playoff future now set, there is a chance Freeman could remain in the rotation for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Beyond that, he will likely spend the majority of his time spectating from the bench.
