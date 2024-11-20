Enrique Freeman News: Back to bench Wednesday
Freeman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Far from surprising here, but Freeman will return to his regular bench with the return of Myles Turner to the starting lineup. Freeman is averaging 9.9 minutes per game in seven outings (one start) this season, so he's not expected to see heavy minutes off the bench with both Turner and Pascal Siakam managing most of the frontcourt minutes.
