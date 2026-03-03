Enrique Freeman News: Double-doubles in G League

Freeman registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 122-95 win over the Rip City Remix.

Freeman turned in yet another strong offensive showing, and he was one of three Iowa starters to reach the 20-point threshold. The 25-year-old is now averaging 16.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 G League appearances this season.