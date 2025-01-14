Enrique Freeman News: Double-doubles in G League win

Freeman posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Freeman's efficient shooting helped him lead Indiana in scoring during Tuesday's victory. Freeman is converting 63.0 percent of his 15.3 field-goal attempts per contest across his three G League appearances this season.