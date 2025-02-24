Fantasy Basketball
Enrique Freeman headshot

Enrique Freeman News: Double-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Freeman finished Monday's 121-93 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm with 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes.

Freeman recorded his third double-double across nine G League outings this season, leading the Mad Ants in boards while scoring a season-high mark in points. The two-way forward has received little playing time at the NBA level of late, and he is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 33.3 minutes per contest in the G League.

