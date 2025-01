Freeman tallied 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-115 win over the Maine Celtics.

Freeman led Indiana in scoring during Tuesday's win over Maine. As a two-way player, Freeman has now made 17 NBA appearances compared to just two in the G League this season.