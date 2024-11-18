Fantasy Basketball
Enrique Freeman headshot

Enrique Freeman News: First career start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Freeman is in the Pacers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Myles Turner (calf) sidelined and backup big men James Wiseman (Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) done for the year, Freeman will make his first career start Monday. Freeman, the Pacers' second-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, has seen sparse playing time this season, but he has a chance to earn a bigger spot in the rotation with a solid outing Monday.

