Enrique Freeman News: Full stat line in G League win
Freeman produced 26 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 118-117 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Freeman extended a good run of form, posting double-digit rebounds for the third consecutive game and surpassing the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last four G League starts. He also added to his season total of 11 double-doubles, ranking third among Iowa players in that aspect. He's one of the Timberwolves' two-way players but has rarely been involved in NBA play, so he should continue to feature regularly in the G League going forward.
