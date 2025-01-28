Enrique Freeman News: Grabs 10 boards in G League

Freeman tallied 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 107-99 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Despite being a two-way player and seeing regular run for the Pacers earlier this season, Freeman hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since Dec. 27. He'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time with the Mad Ants during his rookie campaign.